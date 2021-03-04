Processed Fruit and Vegetables in UruguayBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

COVID-19 is expected to give a big boost to processed fruit and vegetables, with dynamic retail volume growth in comparison to 2019. It also brought about changes in consumer behaviour. Whereas prior to COVID-19, frozen processed fruit and vegetables had been registering the highest current value growth, this trend is expected to reverse in 2020, with frozen fruit and vegetables expected to in fact register a decline in retail volume. Consumers stockpiled shelf stable fruit and vegetables becaus…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Bumper year for shelf stable products as consumers stockpile

Graba affected by temporary drop in volume sales of frozen goods

Supermarkets extends lead thanks to large freezer display area, wide range and attractive prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Moderate retail volume growth over forecast period as sales normalise post-pandemic

Frozen processed vegetables to outperform shelf stable varieties over forecast period due to widening range

Private label to gain value share due to offering good quality and low prices

CATEGORY DATA

