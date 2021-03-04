Processed Fruit and Vegetables in BelarusBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The competition between local and foreign producers will remain strong in 2020. Local companies mostly offer shelf stable vegetables which grow in Belarus, such as carrots, beetroot, pickles and salad mixes. Foreign players mostly offer fruits and vegetables that are not processed in Belarus, such as pineapple, peaches, carrots, peas, cauliflower, broccoli and various mixes. As foreign players offer a wider variety of processed fruit and vegetables, they will continue to enjoy a higher current r…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Competition between local and foreign producers remains strong in 2020

Wide product variety will maintain the lead of shelf stable vegetables in 2020

More local brands in stores in 2020, but stronger competition from fresh products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Convenience will remain a major factor in the growth of processed fruit and vegetables into the forecast period

Price sensitivity is expected to lead to discounts into the forecast period

The private label share will continue to increase due to active promotion and wide shelf space

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

