Breakfast Cereals in Hong Kong, ChinaBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Breakfast cereals looks set to see strong growth in current value and retail volume terms in 2020. Concerned about food shortages, some consumers stocked up on breakfast cereals when the lockdown was announced. However, this stockpiling was not as significant as that seen with other staples, with consumers prioritising their spending. Nevertheless, breakfast cereals has also seen some benefit from consumers working from home and from the closure of schools and universities, with some of these co…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Breakfast Cereals in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Breakfast cereals sees strong gains but fails to attract new consumers

Foodservice operators losing out on breakfast

Unhealthy image limits growth of children’s breakfast cereals, while online sales take off

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Muesli and granola: Healthy, tasty and innovative

Nature’s Path leading an organic revolution within breakfast cereals

Kellogg’s and Quaker set to retain dominance

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Breakfast Cereals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

