Packaged Food in Greece Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world, the Greek government implemented measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in March 2020. With the announcement of the lockdown, consumers rushed to stockpile essential packaged food items such as powdered and evaporated milk, frozen processed and shelf stable vegetables, rice, pasta and cooking ingredients, resulting in spikes in demand for these packaged food items for a certain period of time. These products were stockpiled as they hav…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594865-packaged-food-in-greece

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-temperature-data-loggers-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3d-dental-x-ray-systems-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nexavar-sorafenib-drug-insight-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flexible-intermediate-bulk-container-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-product-type-a-type-b-type-c-type-d-by-end-user-food-chemical-pharmaceuticals-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Sales of packaged food to foodservice outlets negatively affected by COVID-19

Sales of dairy products to foodservice outlets negatively impacted by the pandemic in 2020

Stockpiling affects foodservice outlets negatively as consumers finish stockpiled goods first

Consumer Foodservice

Government supports foodservice outlets by decreasing VAT in 2020

Third party food apps and in-house delivery services assist foodservice outlets in their survival during COVID-19

Decline in tourism affects consumer foodservice negatively in 2020

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105