Packaged Food in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, packaged food retail value sales in Germany are expected to record a higher rate of annual sales growth than over the review period. Although overall packaged food sales have only recorded modest growth in the review period, packaged food growth rate is expected to improve in 2020 to record retail current value growth that is more than twice that of 2019. This expected surge in demand is largely the result of the changing consumption habits in Germany brought on by the COVID-19 crisis a…

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Companies sell to cash and carry as foodservice is hit with sharp decline following COVID-19 lockdown

Milk sees sharp decline as cafés and coffee shops are forced to close their doors

Foodservice outlets could struggle to recover from the setbacks of 2020

Consumer Foodservice

Foodservice outlets forced to adapt following outbreak of COVID-19 as they face growing competition from retail

Foodservice outlets face financial hardship in the aftermath of COVID-19

Expansion of takeaway offerings in Germany will appeal to trend for snacking in the coming years

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

…continued

