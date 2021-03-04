Global DSL Chipsets Market in South Korea Market Research Report from 2020-2026

DSL or digital subscriber line is a family of technologies that provide digital data transmission over the wires of a local telephone network.

1. DSL is available in every region of the world, and ADSL owns the majority of the market though VDSL and ADSL2plus are gaining ground

2. DSL is capable of providing up to 100 Mbp, and supports voice, video and data.

3. The new DSL network is IP-centric

4. There is broad equipment interoperability and there are currently established test specifications for ADSL, ADSL2plus, SHDSL, and soon VDSL2 will join the list

5. Finally, ADSL and home networking are a natural fit as DSL effectively supports multiple applications for multiple uses via each DSL connection.

DSL Chipsets is the chipsets used in the DSL devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DSL Chipsets in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea DSL Chipsets Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea DSL Chipsets Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

South Korea DSL Chipsets Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea DSL Chipsets Market 2019 (%)

The global DSL Chipsets market was valued at 436.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 338.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -6.1% during the forecast period. While the DSL Chipsets market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DSL Chipsets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on DSL Chipsets production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea DSL Chipsets Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

South Korea DSL Chipsets Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

ADSL Type

VDSL Type

G.fast Type

South Korea DSL Chipsets Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

South Korea DSL Chipsets Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Internet Access & File Sharing

Video

Telecommuting

Online Education & Shopping

Telemedicine

Online Gaming

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total DSL Chipsets Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total DSL Chipsets Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea DSL Chipsets Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total South Korea DSL Chipsets Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Broadcom (Avago)

MediaTek (Ralink)

Intel (Lantiq)

Qualcomm (Ikanos)

NXP (Freescale)

Marvell

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DSL Chipsets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea DSL Chipsets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea DSL Chipsets Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea DSL Chipsets Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea DSL Chipsets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea DSL Chipsets Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DSL Chipsets Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea DSL Chipsets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea DSL Chipsets Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea DSL Chipsets Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea DSL Chipsets Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DSL Chipsets Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers DSL Chipsets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Chipsets Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 DSL Chipsets Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Chipsets Companies

…continued

