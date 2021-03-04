Global Asian Speciality Drinks Research Report 2025 

Asian Speciality Drinks in Indonesia

The closure of numerous foodservice establishments and the greatly reduced availability of dine-in have had a limited impact on total volume sales of Asian speciality drinks, as most of the sales are generated from retail. In retail, however, this category has also declined, mainly because the government has imposed operating-hour restrictions on modern grocery retailers located in shopping centres, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Some shopping centres were even closed earlier in the ye…

Euromonitor International’s Asian Speciality Drinks in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Asian Speciality Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts

worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Asian Speciality Drinks in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for Asian specialty drinks dips significantly due to non-essential status

Strong on-trade declines in 2020 as COVID-19 hits the foodservice industry

Wide distribution of Calpis underpins the brand’s leadership of Asian specialty drinks

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Limited consumer base for Asian specialty drinks to continues to present challenges

Demand set to remain limited to Asian people and those interested in Asian culture

Few changes expected in a limited and moribund competitive environment

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Asian Speciality Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Asian Speciality Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Asian Speciality Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Asian Speciality Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 13 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 18 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 20 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 21 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 22 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 26 Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 27 NBO Company Shares of Total Asian Speciality Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Total Asian Speciality Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 29 NBO Company Shares of On-trade Asian Speciality Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of On-trade Asian Speciality Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 33 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 35 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 36 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 37 Distribution of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 38 Distribution of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 39 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 40 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 41 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 42 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 43 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 44 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 45 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 46 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

Fountain sales in France

Trends

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

