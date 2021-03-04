Global Soft Drinks Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Soft Drinks in Sweden

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to lead to an increase in off-trade volume growth for soft drinks in 2020, with off-trade volume growth of 3% predicted for the year, compared to volume growth of 2% in 2020. However, unlike other countries within the EU, as a response to the outbreak of COVID-19, Sweden did not enforce a lockdown in the country. As such, stockpiling behaviour that was seen in other countries, was not noted in Sweden, with all retailers remaining open.

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

On-trade sales decline as consumers avoid public spaces, increasing sales for the off-trade

Sales of sugar-free options increase, as COVID-19 boosts the health and wellness trend

Lack of on-the-go consumption dampens share for convenience stores, as e-commerce sees an increase in sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery for on-trade sales from 2021, however, the economic recession and health trends challenge growth

New product developments focus on flavour and the health and wellness trend

Players focus on sustainability across the forecast period, communicating activities with consumers

