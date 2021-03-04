Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles Market Research Report 2026

Rice, pasta, and noodles continue to be very popular staples that are high in demand among the growing population. Thus, they will see a relatively good performance in retail in 2020 despite the poor economic conditions. Noodles remains a particularly convenient and cheap meal and thus continued to benefit from the growing Nigerian population as well as the home seclusions due to COVID-19 in 2020. Rice will see relatively slower volume growth as the category was already under some disruption f…

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rice, pasta and noodles remain popular for home cooking; rice sees slowest volume growth due to rapidly rising unit prices

Dufil Prima continues to lead value share with brand acquisitions and incentives

Pasta players continue to promote with novelty and originality

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Urban consumers’ ongoing demand brings overall category to maturity

Government ban on imported rice means slow but steady growth, as local producers find new styles of selling their wares

Pasta races ahead as the least mature category, with good scope for further growth

