Global Soft Drinks Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Soft Drinks in Japan

Non-essential soft drinks categories like sports drinks and energy drinks were hit hardest by the current crisis in Hungary. However, the decline was prevalent in almost all categories except for concentrates and functional drinks with added vitamin content, especially those enriched with Vitamin C. Health consciousness has become of utmost importance for consumers during the pandemic, boosting demand for products that enhance the immune system.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1009999-soft-drinks-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-paints-coatings-market-size-study-by-resin-acrylic-alkyd-epoxy-polyurethane-polyester-by-technology-waterborne-solvent-borne-powder-coating-by-application-architectural-residential-non-residential-industrial-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/biorefinery-products-global-markets-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-probiotic-products-market-2021-covid-19-impact-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ionotropic-glutamate-receptor-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Soft Drinks in Japan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Total Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Total Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of On-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of On-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 23 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 24 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 25 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 26 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 27 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

Fountain sales in Japan

Trends

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion puts a big dent in off-trade and on-trade sales

Online sales thrive while consumers turn to family-sized packs

Leading players target older audience with new product launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Carbonates should benefit from refreshing image, but health concerns will prevail

Premiumisation offers some potential as an occasional treat

Diversification could help to expand the consumer audience

CATEGORY DATA

Table 37 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020

Table 38 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020

Table 39 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 40 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 41 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 42 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 43 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 44 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 45 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 46 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 47 Leading Flavours for Non-cola Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 48 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 49 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 50 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 51 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 52 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 53 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 54 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 55 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 56 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 57 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Mixed vegetables back on the menu in juice

Kirin finds success by promoting products based on nutritional content

Juice manufacturers launch protein products in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health consciousness expected to have a polarising effect on demand

Juice as a healthy indulgence

Tomato juice sets the benchmark following ongoing success

CATEGORY DATA

Table 58 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 59 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 60 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 61 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 62 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 63 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 64 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 65 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 66 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 67 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 68 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 69 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 70 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 71 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 72 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling short-lived as home seclusion puts a dent in sales

Change in priorities as consumers switch to at-home consumption

Carbonated bottled water retains its fizz

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Off-trade sales set to bounce back thanks to bottled water’s healthy image

Economic pressures expected to favour domestic brands as Volvic exits the market

Sustainability on the agenda as the government focuses on reducing plastic waste

CATEGORY DATA

Table 73 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 74 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 75 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 76 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 77 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 78 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 79 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020

Table 80 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020

Table 81 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 82 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 83 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 84 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion puts a big dent in sales of sports drinks

Aquarius sees sales drop as Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are postponed

Otsuka responds to COVID-19 with “remote chorus” advertising campaign

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rearranged Olympics and Paralympics offer beacon of hope to sports drinks

Negative health perceptions expected to suppress growth

Manufacturers could look for opportunities away from sport and exercise

CATEGORY DATA

Table 85 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 86 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 87 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 88 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 89 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 90 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 91 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 92 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 93 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 94 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 95 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 96 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

New labour laws and COVID-19 limit overtime reducing demand for energy drinks

Multinational brands see marketing opportunities limited as COVID-19 draws a halt to major events

Suntory launches ZONe as brands target e-sports with outdoor activities postponed

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Changing work culture likely to require new strategy from energy drinks brands

Energy drinks expected to recover from temporary setback

Increased focus on health and wellbeing expected to influence demand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 97 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 98 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 99 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 100 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 101 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 102 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 103 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 104 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 105 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 106 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 107 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 108 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling boosts sales of liquid concentrates, but unhealthy image remains a drag for powder concentrates

Asahi encourages consumers to mix Calpis with milk

At-home coffee drinking boosts demand for Boss

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Flexible and affordable, liquid concentrates set to continue growing

Powder concentrates set for brief recovery in 2021, but unhealthy image remains a burden

Immunity the buzz word as manufacturers focus on their health claims

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 2 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 109 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 110 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 111 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 112 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 113 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 114 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 115 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 116 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 117 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 118 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 119 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 120 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 121 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 122 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 123 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 124 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 125 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 126 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales suffer as consumers remain at home

Postponement of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics disrupts new product launches

Mugicha RTD tea falls out of favour as COVID-19 limits consumption occasions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

FFC products appearing the market as consumers look for health benefits

Companies may look for new consumption occasions to stimulate demand

Wide product variety expected to help maintain popularity of RTD tea

CATEGORY DATA

Table 127 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 128 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 129 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 130 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 131 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 132 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 133 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 134 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020

Table 135 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020

Table 136 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 137 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 138 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 139 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumer base for RTD coffee shrinking with COVID-19 dealing a further blow to sales

Suntory adapts to challenges with new marketing strategy for Craft Boss

Manufacturers switch to smaller pack sizes which are more manageable

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

RTD coffee faces strong competition from other types of hot and soft drinks

Players will need to adapt as RTD coffee targets diverse consumption occasions

Health and wellness trend expected to hold greater influence over RTD coffee

CATEGORY DATA

Table 140 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2015-2020

Table 141 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2015-2020

Table 142 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 143 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 144 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 145 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 146 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2016-2020

Table 147 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2017-2020

Table 148 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2020-2025

Table 149 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2020-2025

Table 150 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 151 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Asian speciality drinks losing out to liquid concentrates

Asahi continues to innovate despite the challenges posed by COVID-19

Consumers reassured by natural ingredients

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Asian speciality drinks expected to continue facing stiff competition from liquid concentrates

Calpis stands to benefit from focus on fermented products

Vinegar drinks expected to benefit from strong health claims

CATEGORY DATA

Table 152 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 153 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 154 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 155 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 156 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 157 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 158 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 159 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 160 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 161 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 162 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 163 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

….continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105