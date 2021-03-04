Global Soft Drinks Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Soft Drinks in Hong Kong, China

Non-essential soft drinks categories like sports drinks and energy drinks were hit hardest by the current crisis in Hungary. However, the decline was prevalent in almost all categories except for concentrates and functional drinks with added vitamin content, especially those enriched with Vitamin C. Health consciousness has become of utmost importance for consumers during the pandemic, boosting demand for products that enhance the immune system.

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Soft Drinks in Hungary

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Producers and distributors forced to shift towards e-commerce

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 19 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 21 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

Fountain sales in Hungary

Trends

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 has limited impact on demand for carbonates in Hungary

Innovation and healthier novelty carbonates support development

Well established players benefit from effective brand communication

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow recovery and steady growth expected as early as 2021

Healthier lemonade and low-calorie colas key to driving future growth

Return to on-the go consumption to support growth over forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 31 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020

Table 32 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020

Table 33 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 34 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 35 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 36 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 37 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 38 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 39 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 40 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 41 Leading Flavours for Non-cola Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 42 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 43 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 44 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 46 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 47 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 48 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 49 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 50 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 51 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Health concerns boost demand for not from concentrate juice high in vitamin C

Widening private label offer helps attract middle-income consumers

Leading players facing growing competition from smaller rivals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Leading brands to focus on promoting vitamin content

Rising prices fuelling shift towards lower cost ranges during crisis

Growing on-trade competition from freshly pressed smoothies

CATEGORY DATA

Table 52 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 53 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 54 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 55 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 56 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 57 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 58 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 59 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 60 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 61 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 62 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 63 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 64 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 65 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 66 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales hit by plummeting foodservice demand during lockdown

Domestic mineral water players remain strongly positioned

New Magnesia brand in line with rising consumer health-consciousness

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rapid recovery projected for foodservice bottled water sales

Stilled bottled water to gain further sales share from carbonated brands

Functional bottled water set to drive growth over coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 67 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 68 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 69 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 70 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 71 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 72 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 73 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020

Table 74 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020

Table 75 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 76 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 77 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 78 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic results in abrupt halt of dynamic sports drinks growth

Rapid shift towards e-commerce supported by lockdown measures

Global players face growing competition from cheaper private label ranges

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premium and private label sports drinks set to enjoy rapid recovery

Powder and liquid concentrates format gaining share from RTD sports drinks

Functional crossover soft drinks pose strong competition for sports drinks

CATEGORY DATA

Table 79 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 80 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 81 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 82 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 83 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 84 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 85 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 86 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 87 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 88 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 89 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 90 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Strong promotional activity key to attracting consumers during downturn

Plummeting on-the-go and impulse purchases limit development

Strong government support for leading domestic energy drinks producer

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Migration towards healthy and low sugar energy drinks to support growth

Return to on-the-go consumption to speed up recovery of energy drinks

Steady retail volume growth forecast in line with increasing maturity

CATEGORY DATA

Table 91 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 92 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 93 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 94 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 95 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 96 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 97 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 98 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 99 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 100 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 101 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 102 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Falling disposable incomes boost interest in traditionally popular concentrates

Exotic and unusual tastes becoming increasingly popular

No innovative products and formats help local players gain sales share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sluggish recovery from pandemic expected for foodservice concentrates

Growing awareness among consumers to further fuel demand

Distribution of powder concentrates to further narrow over forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 2 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 103 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 104 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 105 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 106 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 107 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 108 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 109 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 110 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 111 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 112 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 113 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 114 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 115 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 116 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 117 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 118 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 119 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 120 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Restrained on-the-go consumption drives drop in demand for RTD tea

Sales impacted by limited promotional and advertising opportunities

Leading brands look to reposition in response to declining impulse purchases

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong media presence set to return RTD tea to steady growth

Continuous innovation to help drive rapid recovery

Return to on-the-go consumption to boost off-trade RTD sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 121 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 122 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 123 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 124 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 125 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 126 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 127 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 128 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020

Table 129 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020

Table 130 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 131 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 132 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 133 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Soft Drinks growth slowed by restricted on-the-go consumption

Premium high quality Soft Drinks continues to gain ground despite COVID-19

Rising consumer price sensitivity fuels interest in private label ranges

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Steady growth projected for forecast period given limited COVID-19 impact

Rising demand for affordable luxury to boost premium sales

Innovation key to attracting new consumers and driving growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 134 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2015-2020

Table 135 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2015-2020

Table 136 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 137 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 138 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 139 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 140 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2016-2020

Table 141 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2017-2020

Table 142 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2020-2025

Table 143 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2020-2025

Table 144 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 145 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

….continued

