Cardiac Biomarker Market– A comprehensive study by Key Players: Alere, Biomerieux, DiaDexus

cardiac biomarker is also known as cardiac markers, are released into the bloodstream when the heart is stressed, or its muscles are damaged. These markers include different types of enzymes, hormones, and proteins, such as cardiac troponins, creatine kinase (CK), ischemia-modified albumin (IMA), and myoglobin. As cardiac marker testing offers higher accuracy and can identify the conditions in the early stages of presentation, they are gaining traction across the globe.

Latest released the research study on Global Cardiac Biomarker Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cardiac Biomarker Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Alere Inc. (A Abbott Lab Company) (United States), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), BG Medicine (Cambodia), Biomerieux (France), Critical Diagnostics (United States), DiaDexus (United States), Response Biomedical (Canada), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Singulex Inc. (united States) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States).



Cardiac Biomarker Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Myocardial Muscle Creatine Kinase, Troponins, Myoglobin, Brain Natriuretic Peptide, Ischemia-modified Albumin, Others), Application (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Atherosclerosis, Others), End Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Clinical Services, Others), Testing Location Type (Point of Care Testing, Laboratory Testing)



Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Patients Suffering from ACS

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Market Trend

Technological Advancements using Cardio Biomarkers Combinations and Increasing Point of Care (POC) Testing

Opportunities

Increase in the Use of Personalized Medicine

Rise in Point of Care Testing Using Cardiac Biomarkers

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Cardiac Biomarker Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.





