Global Tea in Canada Market Research Report 2021

Although tea saw solid total volume growth for most of the review period, declining sales have been seen in 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19. Foodservice outlets were temporarily closed during the year to try and stop the spread of the virus, and on reopening, restrictions on capacity were in place in most provinces due to social distancing. In addition, some consumers were reluctant to return for fear of contracting the virus, along with greater price-sensitivity due to the economic impact o…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010755-tea-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3d-automated-optical-inspection-aoi-equipment-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-organic-pvc-stabilizers-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-glass-reinforced-plastic-pipe-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/lou-gehrigs-disease-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

Tea in Canada

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rising off-trade growth is unable to offset plummeting on-trade sales

Most patterns of growth and decline are maintained, except in black tea bags

Consumers move online to purchase speciality teas

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade sales not expected to bounce back to former level of sales

More off-trade launches to recreate the foodservice experience at home

Health trend set to maintain growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 16 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 18 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 23 Penetration of Private Label in Hot Drinks by Category: % Retail Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 25 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105