Data Center Construction Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. It generally includes redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls (e.g., air conditioning, fire suppression) and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial scale operations using as much electricity as a small town.

Data center construction is the collective set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility. It combines construction standards data center operational environment requirements.

Data center construction primarily focuses on designing and building a data center using these key factors:

Capacity: The floorplan of the data center must have enough room to house all servers and equipment for current and perceived future use.

Disaster Tolerant: The data center facility must be able to resist natural disasters and calamities such as earthquakes, floods, snowstorms, tornados, etc. Moreover, the data center construction also looks for ways to prevent disasters, such as adequate water tanks and hoses within the facility for putting out a fire.

Efficient Design: The overall design should be straightforward and require minimal wiring. With the shift towards green data centers, efficient air flow, renewable energy resources and other environmental factors are also taken into consideration.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Construction in France, including the following market information:

France Data Center Construction Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in France Data Center Construction Market 2019 (%)

The global Data Center Construction market was valued at 23790 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 31960 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. While the Data Center Construction market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Data Center Construction businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Data Center Construction in France. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Data Center Construction market size in 2020 and the next few years in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Data Center Construction Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France Data Center Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electrical Construction

Mechanical Construction

General Construction

France Data Center Construction Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France Data Center Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Finance

Internet

Telecommunications

Government

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Data Center Construction Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Data Center Construction Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Aceco TI

AECOM

Turner Construction

Equinix

Fluor

DPR Construction

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Data Center Construction Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: France Data Center Construction Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 France Data Center Construction Overall Market Size

2.1 France Data Center Construction Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Data Center Construction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Data Center Construction Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Data Center Construction Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Data Center Construction Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Construction Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 France Manufacturers Data Center Construction Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Construction Players in France

3.6.1 List of France Tier 1 Data Center Construction Companies

3.6.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Construction Companies

….continued

