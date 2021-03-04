Global Packaged Food Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the average number of meals consumed in the home rose to four from 1-2. This is due to an increased number of consumers working from home during the pandemic, which means they are more likely to consumer meals at home. This is expected to have a positive effect on retail sales of packaged food in Turkey, as consumers require more cooking ingredients as well as convenient and easy-to-prepare meal options to eat at home. Pasta, rice and bread are expected to see a parti…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200803-packaged-food-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-iot-smart-sensors-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-pressure-sensor-environmental-sensor-optical-sensor-chemical-sensor-motion-sensor-and-others-by-application-smart-home-wearables-smart-energy-smart-security-manufacturing-transportation-logistics-healthcare-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-biodegradable-films-market-size-study-by-type-pla-starch-blends-biodegradable-polyesters-pha-by-applications-food-packaging-agriculture-horticulture-cosmetic-personal-care-products-packaging-industrial-packaging-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-swimming-pool-cleaning-machines-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-video-on-demand-market-size-study-by-components-solutions-and-services-by-industry-verticals-media-entertainment-and-gaming-travel-and-hospitality-education-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Packaged Food in Turkey

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Drop in tourism during COVID-19 crisis leads to slump in sales to foodservice

Foodservice loses the lunch crowd as consumers continue to work from home

Companies seek to offset foodservice losses by boosting retail sales during COVID-19 pandemic

Consumer Foodservice

Developments in takeaway and delivery services support large companies and fast food outlets

Despite takeaway services, dairy will suffer from the café closures

Transportation and tourism key factors in determining consumers’ access to foodservice outlets

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

CHART 1 Packaged Food Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Packaged Food Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 5 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

….continued

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)