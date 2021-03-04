Global Packaged Food Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

Packaged food sales in Finland in 2020 are set to be heavily impacted by COVID-19. The government’s response to the virus has been the most important factor driving or depressing sales. Workers were advised to work from home as much as possible and all schools and universities were closed from 16 March, in addition to the shuttering of state-run facilities such as libraries, theatres and museums. This meant that for the first half of the year, most Finnish consumers were at home, driving volume…
Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Packaged Food in Finland
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaged food
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for packaged food?
FOODSERVICE
Sales to Foodservice
Avoidance of worst case scenario means opportunity for faster rebuild
Opportunity for producers to strengthen brand equity, consumer loyalty
Clear performance variation by outlet type
Consumer Foodservice
Virus opens foodservice expansion into new channels
Economic health will increase foodservice scope and demand over the forecast period
Dietary trends set to shape foodservice and packaged food sales
Category Data
Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
CHART 1 Packaged Food Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Packaged Food Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025
….continued
