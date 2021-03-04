Global Juice Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

While juice has been one of the worst impacted soft drinks categories during 2020, the category had already been experiencing a downward trend prior to the pandemic. However, the emergence of COVID-19, resulting in local consumers prioritising their spending due to increasing price sensitivity, only served to encourage a further move away from juice through both off-trade and on-trade channels. Ironically, unlike carbonates, juice suffers from a negative image to its sugar content, which has gar…

Euromonitor International’s Juice in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Juice in South Korea

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Juice continues on declining path due to sugar concerns and inability of players to heavily promote health positioning

Stocking up the pantry while children remain at home due to school closures

Lotte Chilsung Beverage maintains overall leadership of juice in 2020 but struggles to retain share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Outlook remains fairly negative

Private label could benefit as major brands continue to exit category

Exploration of innovative flavours could attract curious consumers

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

