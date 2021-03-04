Global Juice Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

The government’s extensive efforts to promote healthier diets, with less sugar, added or natural, a major preoccupation, gained traction among Singaporeans during the review period. This explains the ongoing decline in juice sales in Singapore. However, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has fostered a circuit breaker and home seclusion measures to halt the spread of the virus. Thus, consumers have been encouraged to work and study from home as non-essential businesses and educational institution…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200737-juice-in-singapore

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chlorodimethylsilane-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-thermostatic-radiator-valve-market-size-study-by-type-self-operate-trvs-electronic-trvs-by-application-hot-water-system-steam-heating-system-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sodium-methylate-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pizza-box-market-size-study-by-box-type-whole-pizza-boxes-and-pizza-slice-boxes-by-material-corrugated-paperboard-and-clay-coated-cardboard-by-print-printed-boxes-and-non-printed-boxes-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Juice in Singapore

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumer demand for refreshing, immunity boosting drinks during at-home work and study breaks slows the decline in retail sales

Naturally low sugar coconut water fits with health trend to remain the only growth category in juice

Malaysia Dairy Industries leverages strong brand equity, a diverse portfolio and wide distribution to capture consumers looking for familiar and trusted products during COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Preference for sweet juice may see players focus more on nutrients to drive value over volume in the forecast period

Smaller players increasingly look to e-commerce to increase visibility, raise their profile and compete with large rivals

Manufacturers to respond to multi-grade labelling regulation with new product development to remain competitive in 100% juice

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

….continued

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)