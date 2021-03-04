Global Carbonates in Belgium Market Research Report forecast year

Carbonates saw some benefit in the off trade in 2020, as overall volume sales rose by 4%, having declined by 2% in 2019. More Belgians bought more soft drinks for at-home consumption during the pandemic, and 2020’s relatively warm weather also contributed to growth. All category members posted positive retail volume growth, which represents an improvement on their mostly negative 2019 rates. Tonic water/other bitters and ginger ale rose fastest. The lowest volume growth was seen by regular cola…

Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Belgium report

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Carbonates in Belgium

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Off-trade sales rise, while Coca-Cola loses share

Disagreement with domestic retail chain Colruyt sees Coca-Cola products withdrawn from shelves and e-commerce store

Rising demand for healthier products boosts sales of Discovery Box, and inspires local brands to form alliance

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Off-trade sales set to slow, while a 2021 spike in foodservice should boost on-trade sales

Health and convenience trends to drive development, while major sporting events will fuel growth in retail channels

Sustainability remains key concern in carbonates packaging

….….continued

