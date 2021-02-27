Plasma Fractionation Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Grifols, Octapharma, Sanquin

The Increasing effort to make procedures for fractioning proteins from plasma affordable is anticipated to drive the Global Plasma Fractionation market. Plasma is a blood component, derived from whole blood, and is used for various therapeutic and medical applications. Human plasma is a source of numerous different proteins, however, only a few of these proteins are useful for producing therapeutic plasma products. The process of separation, extraction, and purification of these proteins from the plasma is called as fractionation process. Plasma fractionation is the first process for large-scale protein purification, which was developed about 60 years ago by Cohn and co-workers. It is utilized in prevention as well as treatment of several severe diseases caused by immunologic disorders, trauma, and infections. Improved diagnostic facilities, and ease of access to improve healthcare along with the increasing incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases globally, are some factors responsible for the rising demand for plasma-derived products and is expected to drive the plasma fractionation market in the forecast period.



A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Plasma Fractionation Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Plasma Fractionation market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Plasma Fractionation Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,



CSL Limited (Australia),Grifols, S.A. (Spain),Shire Plc. (Ireland),Octapharma AG (Switzerland),Kedrion S.P.A (Italy),Bio Product Laboratory (United Kingdom),Sanquin (Netherlands),The LFB Group (France),Biotest AG (Germany)

What’s Trending in Market: Development of new plasma proteins therapies (Ceruloplasmin, IgA, Plasmin) leading to innovative treatments for the benefits of patients



Increased usage of recombinant proteins and products acting as a substitute for the plasma products.



Growth Drivers: Increasing geriatric population & demand for plasma protein



Therapeutic applications of plasma-derived protein & its rising indications



Growing investment in R & D leading to new innovations in new plasma protein therapies.



Restraints: Increasing market penetration by recombinant factors



Stringent regulations by the Government & reimbursement issues may hamper the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation

by Type (Immunoglobulins (Intravenous Immunoglobulins, Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins, Other Immunoglobulins), Coagulation Factor Concentrates (Factor VIII, Factor IX, Von Willebrand Factor, Prothrombin Complex Concentrates, Fibrinogen Concentrates, Factor XIII), Albumin, Protease Inhibitors, Other Plasma Products), Application (Neurology, Immunology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology, Hemato-Oncology, Rheumatology, Other Applications), End user (Hospitals & clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, Academic institutes)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



