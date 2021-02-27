Silicon Carbide Market Size, Share, Future Growth and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

A Silicon Carbide (SiC) is the compound of silicon and carbon. This is also known as Carborundum. Silicon Carbide exhibits advantageous properties such as high strength, oxidation resistance, high thermal conductivity, high-temperature strength, high hardness, superior chemical inertness, wear resistance, low thermal expansion, high elastic modulus, low density, and excellent thermal shock resistance. Moreover, it is widely incorporated into applications in various industries, for instance, automotive aerospace and aviation, electronics and semiconductors, medical and healthcare and military and defense, steel and energy. It also holds demand in LEDs and lightening arrest.

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the “Global Silicon Carbide Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the study are Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),Cree Inc. (Wolfspeed) (United States),Rohm Semiconductor (United States),Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland),Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan),On Semiconductor (United States),General Electric (United States),United Silicon Carbide, Inc. (United States),Genesic Semiconductor Inc. (United States),Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)



What’s Trending in Market: Power Inverters for Electric Vehicles



Increasing Use of Nano Sic Powders



Growth Drivers: The capability of SIC in Semiconductor to Perform at High Temperature and High Voltage & Power



Robust Demand from Steel Manufacturing and Steel Processing Industry



Increasing Use of Silicon Carbide (Sic) In Military Applications



Restraints: A High Price of the Silicon Carbide



Market Segmentation

by Type (Black Silicon Carbide, Green Silicon Carbide), Application (RF Device & Cellular Base Station, Power Grid Device, Flexible Ac Transmission Systems (Facts), High-Voltage, Direct Current (HVCD), Power Supply and Inverter, Lighting Control, Industrial Motor Drive, Flame Detector, EV Motor Drive, EV Charging, Electronic Combat System, Wind Energy, Solar Energy, Others), Wafer Size (2-Inch, 4-Inch, 6-Inch and Above), Vertical (Telecommunication, Energy & Power, Automotive, Renewable Power Generation, Defense, Power Electronics, Others), Device (SIC Discrete Devices, SIC MOSFET, SIC Diode, SIC Module, SIC Bare Die)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

