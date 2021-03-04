Global RTD Tea Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

After seeing growth for many years, total volume sales of RTD tea have declined in 2020. Consumers’ disposable incomes were hit by the economic contraction caused by measures to control COVID-19, as well as the social unrest that affected Chile from October 2019. This has led both on-trade and off-trade sales to see declines in 2020. Consumers migrated to other cheaper options such as powder concentrates, bottled water and even tap water. The on-trade channel has seen the strongest fall in sales…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200455-rtd-tea-in-chile

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laminated-steel-container-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-atopic-dermatitis-ad-market-analysis-by-therapy-biologic-oral-topical-photo-end-user-pipeline-by-region-by-country-2020-edition-market-insight-competition-and-forecast-2019-2024-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sodium-persulfate-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-head-lice-infestation-drug-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

RTD Tea in Chile

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Declines across the board

Kombucha declines due to income contraction

RTD tea brands leverage wide flavour ranges and e-commerce

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic recovery will bring better prospects

COVID-19 is a test of the resilience of brands in kombucha

Absorbing demand from migrating consumers and ensuring wider distribution

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

….continued

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)