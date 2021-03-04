Global Packaging Industry Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

Turkey has slid into a steep recession in 2020, as domestic demand has plummeted and private consumption and investment have declined dramatically. Persistent low confidence and high uncertainty continue to hamper growth in an economy especially exposed to the impact of COVID-10 due to its high integration in global value chains as well as high dependence on tourism and travel. Real GDP has fallen by 4.5% in 2020, and private final consumption has dropped by 3.6% in real terms.

Euromonitor International's Packaging in Turkey report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Packaging Industry in Turkey

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Folding cartons prove popular due to low-cost but high-quality image in food packaging in 2019

Design differentiates soft drinks in non-alcoholic drinks packaging in 2019, while tea contributes to rising popularity of folding cartons

Demand for low-cost wine benefits larger bottles and metal screw closures in alcoholic drinks packaging in 2019

Small packs hold big appeal on several levels in beauty and personal care packaging in 2019

Rise in PET in home care packaging boosts use of shrink sleeve labelling in 2019

PACKAGING LEGISLATION

Regulations on food contact materials align Turkish requirements with EU standards

Label claims must not mislead

Unsupported free-from claims crossed of labels in beauty and personal care packaging

RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Beauty and personal care players shift towards sustainable alternatives

Turkey seeks to end status as EU’s rubbish dump

First Lady’s zero waste scheme proves effective in raising awareness and changing habits

….continued

