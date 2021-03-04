Global Packaged Food Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the average number of meals consumed in the home rose to four from 1-2. This is due to an increased number of consumers working from home during the pandemic, which means they are more likely to consumer meals at home. This is expected to have a positive effect on retail sales of packaged food in Turkey, as consumers require more cooking ingredients as well as convenient and easy-to-prepare meal options to eat at home. Pasta, rice and bread are expected to see a parti…
Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Packaged Food in Turkey
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaged food
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for packaged food?
FOODSERVICE
Sales to Foodservice
Drop in tourism during COVID-19 crisis leads to slump in sales to foodservice
Foodservice loses the lunch crowd as consumers continue to work from home
Companies seek to offset foodservice losses by boosting retail sales during COVID-19 pandemic
Consumer Foodservice
Developments in takeaway and delivery services support large companies and fast food outlets
Despite takeaway services, dairy will suffer from the café closures
Transportation and tourism key factors in determining consumers’ access to foodservice outlets
Category Data
Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
CHART 1 Packaged Food Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Packaged Food Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 5 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
….continued
