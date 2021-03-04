Global Soft Drinks in Germany Market Research Report 2021

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has boosted demand in several categories of soft drinks in Germany. Consumers started to stockpile bottled water and juice, in particular, to ensure supply and minimise the number of trips to the shops. Juice, a category that has suffered from an image of rather unhealthy products containing too much sugar, has enjoyed a significant rebound in 2020. The resurgence in juice is also due to its high vitamin content and potential immune system-enhancing benefits,…
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for soft drinks?
CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
On-trade sales suffer as the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) leads to the closure of clubs, bars, pubs and restaurants
Shift to one-stop shopping and promotions boost sales through supermarkets and discounters
Reduced sugar carbonates drives category as COVID-19 increases health awareness
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
On-trade recovery and pandemic stockpiling set to hamper off-trade volume and value sales in the short term
Perceived healthier juice-infused alternatives offer added-value possibilities for carbonates
Local players tap into sustainability and premium needs of consumers to challenge global players
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Off-trade sales spike as Coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis revives interest in vitamin-high juice products
Retail sales rise as home seclusion increases time to experiment with premium juice and cocktail recipes
On-trade closures remove strong sales driver as ingredient for cocktails in bars and clubs
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Local juices from local fruit and vegetables offer way around supply chain concerns
Juice fits the bill as consumers look to naturally healthy options for a wider range of consumption occasions
Enduring concerns over high sugar content set to hamper retail sales of juice in the forecast period
