Global Soft Drinks in Brazil Market Research Report 2021

COVID-19 has caused overall soft drinks consumption in Brazil to decline sharply in 2020. This is primarily due to the economic fallout of the pandemic, with the erosion of purchasing power, a surge in unemployment and heightened uncertainty leading many Brazilians to reduce discretionary spending. At the same time, home seclusion and lockdown measures have greatly reduced opportunities for impulse purchases, which are traditionally a key driver of demand for soft drinks at the off-trade level.
Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Soft Drinks in Brazil
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for soft drinks?
CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
MARKET DATA
APPENDIX
Fountain sales in Brazil
Trends
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Economic shock of COVID-19 weakens off-trade demand for carbonates
On-trade volume sales plummet due to strict lockdown measures
Increased budget-consciousness boosts demand for returnables in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Indulgence set to take precedence over health in new product development activity
Further distribution gains likely for independent small grocers and warehouse clubs
Packaging strategies expected to be focused on larger formats and returnables
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 reinforces polarisation in juice
Prat’s capitalises on stockpiling with new 1.9-litre bottle
Proximity and pricing shape off-trade distribution trends
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
100% juice set to expand fastest in volume terms
Health and wellness trend will continue to stimulate innovation
Private label penetration expected to rise over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
