Global Energy Drinks Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the marketing and consumption of energy drinks in India in 2020. Most of the consumption of such products takes place during the summer months. However, during the summer of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic meant that consumers focused on stocking essentials, which did not include energy drinks. Traditionally, manufacturers of brands such as Red Bull, Monster Energy and Sting have used sporting and music events to promote their products. These brands have consistently p…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1199913-energy-drinks-in-india
Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ceramic-dielectric-capacitors-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-separator-market-size-study-by-type-oil-separator-greece-separator-fat-separator-starch-separator-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/radio-frequency-duplexers-market-2021-global-industry-analysis-opportunities-size-trends-growth-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-breast-implants-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Energy Drinks in India
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Slumps in travel and promotional activities impact demand
Red Bull increases dominant value share in 2020
Innovative promotional activities seen towards end of review period
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Post-pandemic recovery expected for energy drinks, particularly on-trade sales
Caffeine concerns and consumption limits may limit potential
Price increases my compound consumers’ health concerns
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for soft drinks?
CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 13 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020
Table 14 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 17 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019
Table 18 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019
Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019
….continued
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://bollywood-entertainment.com/