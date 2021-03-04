Global Gift Cards Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at
times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gift Cards in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Gift Cards Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Gift Cards Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Thailand Gift Cards Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Gift Cards Market 2019 (%)
The global Gift Cards market was valued at 367700 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 457720 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. While the Gift Cards market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Gift Cards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Gift Cards production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Gift Cards Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Thailand Gift Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Universal Accepted Open Loop
E-Gifting
Restaurant Closed Loop
Retail Closed Loop
Miscellaneous Closed Loop
Thailand Gift Cards Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Thailand Gift Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Restaurant
Deportment Store
Coffee Shop
Entertainment (Movie, Music)
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Gift Cards Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Gift Cards Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Gift Cards Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total Thailand Gift Cards Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Amazon
ITunes
Walmart
Google Play
Starbucks
Home Depot
Walgreens
Sephora
Lowes
Carrefour
JD
Best Buy
Sainsbury’s
Macy’s
Virgin
IKEA
H&M
Zara
JCB Gift Card
