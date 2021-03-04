Global RTD Tea Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

In 2020 the RTD category saw a significantly weaker performance than in 2019 as a result of COVID-19. This occurred as lockdown restrictions significantly reduced the opportunities available to consumers to drink these products. RTD tea is commonly sold through tea shops and other foodservice establishments that prepare iced tea. While in pre-pandemic India RTD tea benefitted from its compatibility with the busy lifestyles of the country’s urban consumers, coupled with its healthy image and suit…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1199741-rtd-tea-in-india

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-roof-solar-system-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-hose-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-material-natural-rubber-nitrile-rubber-pvc-silicone-polyurethane-and-others-by-media-type-water-oil-hot-water-and-steam-air-and-gas-food-and-beverage-and-chemical-by-industry-automotive-infrastructure-oil-gas-pharmaceuticals-food-beverages-water-wastewater-chemicals-mining-agriculture-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-neuronavigation-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/5-ht1b-agonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

RTD Tea in India

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

RTD tea performance weakens as a result of COVID-19

Hindustan Unilever remains dominant, but loses share to smaller competitors

Kombucha products see increasing variety

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

RTD tea benefits from both health and convenience attributes

Potential for increased urban sales

Kombucha may gain traction as consumer health awareness increases

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

….continued

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)