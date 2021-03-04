Global Juice Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

After an already very bad year for sales of juice in France during 2019, 2020 saw sales remain on the wane in the category as the COVID-19 pandemic placed substantial pressure on sales in both the on-trade and off-trade channels. However, retail volume declines were less severe than what was seen in the category during 2020 and this can be attributed mainly to the shift in consumption from the on-trade to the off-trade. After a notable temporary spike in retail sales of juice due to the stockpil…

Euromonitor International’s Juice in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Juice in France

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales declines seen across juice as the COVID-19 pandemic piles on the pressure

High sugar content remains a millstone around the neck of many juice brands

The economic pressures created by COVID-19 boost demand for private label

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The prospects for juice remain underwhelming, with negative growth expected

Transparency in terms of product sourcing set to become more important

Large packaging formats expected to remain popular due to their better value

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % V

….continued

