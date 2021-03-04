Global Juice Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

As foodservice outlets closed during lockdown, on-trade sales in juice plummeted in both volume and value terms. Though volume and value sales were already in decline in 2019, the 2020 dive was deep, from -4% to -29% in on-trade volume and from -1% to -30% in on-trade value sales. Continued consumer caution and reduced service even as restrictions ease further hampered growth in foodservice, and December’s second lockdown and forced horeca closures compound the situation. All category members sa…
Euromonitor International’s Juice in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Juice in Belgium
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Juice declines in both retail and foodservice channels in 2020
Coca-Cola stays just ahead in 2020
Pure products benefit from purported health benefits as nectars suffers from too much sugar
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Off-trade sales set to continue to decline, while on-trade sales will slow following anticipated rebound spike in 2021
Accelerated health trends to fuel demand for immune-boosting juices
Health and wellness trends to drive development and innovation within juice over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
….continued
