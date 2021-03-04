Data Center Construction Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. It generally includes redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls (e.g., air conditioning, fire suppression) and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial scale operations using as much electricity as a small town.

Data center construction is the collective set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility. It combines construction standards data center operational environment requirements.

Data center construction primarily focuses on designing and building a data center using these key factors:

Capacity: The floorplan of the data center must have enough room to house all servers and equipment for current and perceived future use.

Disaster Tolerant: The data center facility must be able to resist natural disasters and calamities such as earthquakes, floods, snowstorms, tornados, etc. Moreover, the data center construction also looks for ways to prevent disasters, such as adequate water tanks and hoses within the facility for putting out a fire

Efficient Design: The overall design should be straightforward and require minimal wiring. With the shift towards green data centers, efficient air flow, renewable energy resources and other environmental factors are also taken into consideration.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Construction in India, including the following market information:

India Data Center Construction Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in India Data Center Construction Market 2019 (%)

The global Data Center Construction market was valued at 23790 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 31960 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. While the Data Center Construction market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Data Center Construction businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Data Center Construction in India. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Data Center Construction market size in 2020 and the next few years in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Data Center Construction Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Data Center Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electrical Construction

Mechanical Construction

General Construction

India Data Center Construction Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Data Center Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Finance

Internet

Telecommunications

Government

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Data Center Construction Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Data Center Construction Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Aceco TI

AECOM

Turner Construction

Equinix

Fluor

DPR Construction

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Data Center Construction Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: India Data Center Construction Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 India Data Center Construction Overall Market Size

2.1 India Data Center Construction Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Data Center Construction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Data Center Construction Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Data Center Construction Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Data Center Construction Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Construction Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 India Manufacturers Data Center Construction Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Construction Players in India

3.6.1 List of India Tier 1 Data Center Construction Companies

3.6.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Construction Companies

