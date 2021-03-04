Global Hot Drinks Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

COVID-19 has had a marked impact on demand patterns and purchasing behaviour in the Spanish hot drinks market in 2020. The closure of restaurants, cafés and bars during the lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the disease led to a dramatic decline in foodservice sales across hot drinks categories in the first half of the year. The performance of foodservice has also been impacted by COVID-19 related restrictions on operations since outlets have been able to reopen, as well as by consumer c…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1012336-hot-drinks-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Hot Drinks in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-manufacturing-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-specialty-insurance-sectors-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sorbitan-monostearate-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-submersible-sump-pumps-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Hot Drinks in Spain

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Hot Drinks by Category: % Retail Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 15 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

At-home consumption of coffee surges in lockdown

Online stockpiling of coffee

….continued

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)