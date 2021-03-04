Global Baked Goods in Georgia Market Research Report 2020-2026

Bread accounts for the majority shares in baked goods in Georgia, as it is a ubiquitous staple for consumers. The unit price in bread has seen an ongoing rise in recent years, due to a poor grain yield in Russia. This affected Georgia because the country has a strong dependence on grain from Russia, accounting for half of all imports, and thus restricting value growth. However, state initiatives to assist the situation, mean that fuel for producers of bread is kept fixed and subsidised, meaning…

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

