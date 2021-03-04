Global Energy Drinks in Portugal Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

summary
Due to COVID-19, the Portuguese government established strict restrictions on all foodservice outlets to prevent its spread. These measures have negatively impacted the performance of energy drinks in the on-trade channel in 2020. As energy drinks are often consumed by young people as mixers in nightclubs and pubs on social occasions, the closure of bars and clubs has resulted in strong declines in both current value and volume terms in the on-trade channel. Moreover, the lack of tourists worsen…
Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Energy Drinks in Portugal
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Off-trade increase insufficient to offset the damage caused by COVID-19 to on-trade
COVID-19 leads to higher consumption of reduced sugar variants
Main energy drinks brands preferred over lesser-known brands and private label
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strict measures for bars and clubs results in a delayed recovery on-trade
Reduced sugar variants set to increase in the coming years
Strong competition from other functional soft drinks categories
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
