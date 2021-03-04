Global Energy Drinks in Mexico Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

summary

Both off-trade value and volume growth are set to be stifled compared to 2019, when energy drinks recorded double-digit growth. With consumers at home spending money on household essentials, energy drinks is set to suffer in 2020, perceived as a non-essential product. In addition, many consumers enjoy energy drinks when on-the-go or socialising, with home seclusion and COVID-19 restrictions reducing both of these consumption moments.

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 reduces on-the-go and socialising consumption moments in 2020

The perception of energy drinks as being unhealthy, dampens growth during COVID-19

As consumers reach for affordable price-points, Red Bull loses share, and Coca-Cola’s new launch suffers from bad timing

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade and off-trade sales recover from 2021, as consumers socialise and demand more energy for busy days

Increasing price-sensitivity boosts share for lower-priced players

Players are set to respond to the demand for affordability, offering larger products

