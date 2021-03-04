Global Energy Drinks in Japan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

summary

In general, energy drinks are consumed to reduce tiredness thanks to their caffeine content, with the inclusion of arginine also claiming to support recovery from fatigue. As such, energy drinks are often consumed in the workplace to help workers remain focused and to help them work extra overtime hours. The onset of COVID-19 resulted in many consumers working from home while many businesses cut back on overtime to cope with the financial impact, especially within the manufacturing industry. Als…

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Energy Drinks in Japan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

New labour laws and COVID-19 limit overtime reducing demand for energy drinks

Multinational brands see marketing opportunities limited as COVID-19 draws a halt to major events

Suntory launches ZONe as brands target e-sports with outdoor activities postponed

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Changing work culture likely to require new strategy from energy drinks brands

Energy drinks expected to recover from temporary setback

Increased focus on health and wellbeing expected to influence demand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

