Global Energy Drinks in Ireland Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

summary
A decrease in young people going out socializing due to COVID-19 has led to a smaller incline in growth relative to other soft drink products. Energy drinks are a very popular mixer for Irish drinkers, and as such the category will continue to see good performance in the on-trade. Evidence suggests that Irish drinkers, particularly 18-25 year olds, enjoy mixing sugary energy drinks with alcoholic drinks compared with healthier alternatives. However as bars have closed and social distancing measu…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1012235-energy-drinks-in-ireland
Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-marketing-resource-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pet-food-ingredients-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-pet-dog-cat-fish-and-others-by-ingredients-cereals-vegetable-fruits-fats-meat-meat-products-and-additives-by-source-synthetic-plant-based-and-animal-based-by-form-dry-and-wet-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-pipes-market-size-study-by-type-chlorinated-pvc-pipe-plasticized-pvc-pipe-and-plasticized-pvc-pipe-by-applications-irrigation-water-supply-and-sewerage-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-platelet-rich-plasma-prp-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26
CONTACT DETAILS :
Energy Drinks in Ireland
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown restrictions limit sales of energy drinks in 2020 as socialising is limited
E-commerce sales surge in 2020 due to COVID-19
Red Bull stays ahead with new product launch
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
On-trade recovery likely to be slow in early forecast period, as younger consumers face lower disposable incomes
Low sugar energy drinks will become increasingly important into the forecast period
Caffeine in the crosshairs
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/