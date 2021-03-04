Global Energy Drinks in Germany Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

summary

The pandemic forced many people to work from home for all or part of the week. The share of people working from home has increased significantly, with remote working practices remaining in place in some companies as the lockdown eased. More flexible working arrangements have impacted consumption behaviour as the occasions to drink coffee or energy drinks at the office have been reduced or missing. Consequently, many workers have missed out on social interaction in the workplace and regular caffe…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1012232-energy-drinks-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cloud-pos-market-size-study-by-component-software-and-services-organization-site-smes-and-large-enterprises-by-application-retail-e-commerce-restaurants-hospitality-transportation-logistics-entertainment-media-and-healthcare-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-telecom-tower-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/kallikrein-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/high-grade-glioma-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-26

CONTACT DETAILS :

Energy Drinks in Germany

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail sales rise as consumers seek energy boosts at home to replace consumption occasions in the workplace

Coca-Cola and smaller players launch new energy drinks to increase choice and availability and intensify the competition

Slump in on-trade sales as the pandemic forces clubs and bars to close in spring and winter 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

More natural caffeine sources gain traction in juice and carbonates to offer alternatives to energy drinks

A second wave of the virus and the renewed closure of clubs and bars in winter 2020-2021 set to slow on-trade recovery of energy drinks

Wider choice and at-home cocktail trend offer retail sales opportunities, while innovation and stable consumption occasions are key to on-trade performance

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105