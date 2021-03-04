Global Energy Drinks in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

summary

Energy drinks continued to register positive retail sales growth in 2020, although off-trade growth rates during the year were considerably slower than what was being recorded in the category earlier in the review period. The main reason for the significant drop in growth rates in the off-trade were the quarantine lockdown that was implanted across France between the middle of March and the end of May in a bid to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the subsequent significant declines se…

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Energy Drinks in France

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales growth in energy drinks slows down significantly during 2020

Leading brand Red Bull remains a major driver of sales

Monster Energy presents an increasingly stiff challenge to category leader Red Bull

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong growth potential will need shift towards healthier products to be fully realised

New impulse channels will need to be developed to support sales growth

Smaller brands expected to be among the big winners in energy drinks

