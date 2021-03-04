Global Energy Drinks in Belgium Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

summary

Overall off-trade volume sales improved in 2020, rising by 7% compared to 2019’s 3% rise, while current value sales rose by 9% compared to 8% in 2019. In foodservice, however, the drop was substantial, though the base is small. Following consistently positive growth throughout the review period, foodservice volume sales took a 43% dive in 2020, while current value growth declined by 42%.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Off-trade sales do well in 2020, while on-trade sales dive deep from a small base

Fast growth in the off trade fails to compensate for on-trade losses

Trend towards naturalness strengthens smaller brands’ presence and boosts sales of Unilever’s Yula

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail sales to slow from 2021, while off-trade sales will surge before calming

Pessimistic outlook for Coca-Cola Energy, but flavoured variants set to continue to gain ground

Energy drinks holds significant potential for development in line with rising health awareness and trends towards naturalness

CATEGORY DATA

