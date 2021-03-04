Global Energy Drinks Market Research Report 2021

Energy drinks is predicted to record volume and value sales growth in 2020 and continue to perform stronger than larger and more mature soft drinks categories. However, lower growth for energy drinks volume sales is expected in 2020 compared to 2019, due to a decline in demand for on-the go soft energy-boosting drinks. As a result of consumers’ home confinement during the COVID-19 crisis, sales via convenience stores, retail kiosks and vending machines have been severely negatively impacted.
Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Content:
Energy Drinks in Switzerland
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Reduced on-the-go consumption leads to lower growth
Health concerns prompts rection from manufacturers and retailers
Major players focus on reduced sugar and natural ingredients
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Expected slowdown compounded by the aftermath of COVID-19 crisis
Recent products highlight both the growth potential and the limitations of energy drinks
Sugar content and other health related concerns expected to remain major topics
CATEGORY DATA
……Continuned
