Global Hot Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

Hot Drinks in Slovenia

COVID-19 boosted sales of coffee, tea and other hot drinks through retail in the first half of 2020 as the country went into lockdown and consumers were confined to their homes. On the contrary, the lockdown measures negatively affected sales of coffee, tea and other hot drinks through the on-trade and institutional channels.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1009688-hot-drinks-in-slovenia

Euromonitor International’s Hot Drinks in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-seed-treatment-market-size-study-by-application-chemical-non-chemicalbiological-by-function-seed-protection-seed-enhancement-other-functions-by-crop-type-grains-and-cereals-oilseeds-vegetables-other-crop-types-by-application-techniques-seed-coating-seed-pelleting-seed-dressing-other-application-techniques-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-button-batteries-market-size-study-type-alkaline-batteries-silver-oxide-battery-and-others-application-digital-products-toy-medical-instruments-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ox-40-agonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/anaplastic-lymphoma-kinase-alk-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Hot Drinks in Slovenia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coffee sales stimulated by panic buying in the early stages of the pandemic

Lavazza and Yum! Restaurants partner to further explore coffee development

New innovative launches stimulate the market

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth spikes in 2020 set to normalise once pandemic recedes

Speciality instant coffee drives growth of instant coffee

Pods attract a variety of players including consumer foodservice creating new speciality coffees

CATEGORY DATA

Table 25 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 26 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 27 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 28 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 29 Retail Sales of Fresh Ground Coffee Pods by Hard vs Soft: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 30 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 32 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Contraction in traditional Chinese tea

Significant drop for instant tea with industry players having to take unusual measures to mitigate loss of sales

Traditional Chinese tea companies seek IPO in this fragmented category

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Instant tea threatened by diversity of instant tea mixes from street stalls/kiosks

Digital transformation for tea helps boost sales and broaden the consumer base

Unilever Group’s tea business operates independently

CATEGORY DATA

Table 36 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 37 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 38 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 39 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 40 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 41 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 42 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 43 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 44 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 45 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown stimulates slowdown in consumption and value sales of other hot drinks

Other plant-based hot drinks remains pertinent being adopted for its health benefits

Revenues decimated during lockdown though recovery in hand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Other plant-based hot drinks leverage on rising health trend stimulated further by the pandemic

Popularity of grain mixes set to continue

Other plant-based hot drinks remains fragmented, while interest declines in chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks

CATEGORY DATA

Table 46 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 47 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 48 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 49 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 50 NBO Company Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 51 LBN Brand Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 52 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 53 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 54 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 55 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105