Global Coffee Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Foodservice closures as part of large-scale social restrictions and social distancing measures have had a considerably negative impact on foodservice coffee sales, as the country has looked to limit the threat of COVID-19. Due to the decline in foodservice sales, some coffee players have started to sell products in bottled RTD format for collection at their outlets or via e-commerce, eg Anomali Coffee and Union.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content:

Coffee in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice players switch to takeaway and online sales

Santos still heads a relatively unaffected retail coffee category

Instant coffee resonating with a younger audience

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Channel dynamics to normalise from 2021

Instant coffee trend set to accelerate

Foodservice value sales to be buoyed by premiumisation

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Fresh Ground Coffee Pods by Hard vs Soft: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025

…..Continued

