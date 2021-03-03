Global Coffee Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Coffee remains a strong morning tradition in Guatemala, which was particularly prevalent in foodservice channels pre-COVID-19. This was thanks to the high number of working consumers purchasing coffee en route to work for when they arrived at the office. Therefore, COVID-19 restrictions and closures of foodservice establishments in 2020 have negatively impacted coffee sales through this channel. In fact, around a third of all total coffee volume sales were through on-trade channels in 2019, whic…

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content:

Coffee in Guatemala

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coffee hit hard by foodservice closures and switch from on-trade to off-trade does not compensate overall

Standard fresh coffee continues to see healthy sales, whereas coffee pods suffer due to lower consumer spending power

Leading players maintain top places thanks to wide portfolios and strong reputations

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Wide variety of coffee options across different price points set to help recovery over the forecast period

Off-trade sales set to remain healthy, with a gradual return to on-trade by 2023

Overall volume sales continue to be restricted until on-trade channels return to full force

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

…..Continued

