Global Coffee Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Overall volume sales of coffee in Finland are expected to record some decline in 2020 as foodservice outlets closed for several weeks during lockdown and on-trade coffee sales plummeted. Off-trade volumes, however, are set to record positive growth as Finns first stockpiled products and then started to work from home. Although the lockdown was lifted at the end of May, the government maintained its recommendation that Finns work from home until August. Retail sales are expected to perform well i…

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content:

Coffee in Finland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail volume sales see growth at the expense of foodservice, as on-trade outlets close

In a consolidated competitive landscape, leading players launch interesting new products and address sustainability concerns

Innovation and convenience profile offers instant coffee a boost in 2020, while private label gains share in a price-conscious climate

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice volume will increase at the expense of retail as on-trade outlets reopen and Finns prioritise coffee drinking in social settings

Fresh coffee will remain popular, with ethical and special origin brands generating interest

Foodservice and instant coffee will benefit from the increasing number of young consumers seeking convenience and a café society

CATEGORY DATA

