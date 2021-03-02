Global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report studies the Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets market, a Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets (also known as a Graphics tablet, digitizer, drawing tablet, digital drawing tablet, pen tablet, or digital art board) is a computer input device that enables a user to hand-draw images, animations and graphics, with a special pen-like stylus, similar to the way a person draws images with a pencil and paper. These tablets may also be used to capture data or handwritten signatures. It can also be used to trace an image from a piece of paper which is taped or otherwise secured to the tablet surface. Capturing data in this way, by tracing or entering the corners of linear poly-lines or shapes, is called digitizing.

The device consists of a flat surface upon which the user may “draw” or trace an image using the attached stylus, a pen-like drawing apparatus. The image is displayed on the computer monitor, though some graphic tablets now also incorporate an LCD screen for a more realistic or natural experience and usability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Malaysia Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market 2019 (%)

The global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets market was valued at 342.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 471.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. While the Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

1024 Level

2048 Level

Others

Malaysia Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial Design

Animation & Film

Advertising

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wacom

Huion

UGEE

ViewSonic

Samsung

Hanwang

Bosto

PenPower

AIPTEK

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

……Continuned

