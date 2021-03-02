Global Handheld Gimbal Market Research Report 2020-2026

Handheld Gimbal is a pivoted support that cooperates with the light photographic equipment, such as mainstream sports cameras, mobile phones, micro single which lets the consumer get more stable video material in the movement, and handheld gimbal itself is small, portable, easy operation, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Handheld Gimbal in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Handheld Gimbal Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Handheld Gimbal Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Japan Handheld Gimbal Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Handheld Gimbal Market 2019 (%)

The global Handheld Gimbal market was valued at 128.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 273.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period. While the Handheld Gimbal market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Handheld Gimbal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Handheld Gimbal production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Handheld Gimbal Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Handheld Gimbal Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

2-Axis Handheld Gimbal

3-Axis Handheld Gimbal

Other

Japan Handheld Gimbal Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Handheld Gimbal Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Mobile Phone

SLR Camera

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Handheld Gimbal Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Handheld Gimbal Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Handheld Gimbal Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Japan Handheld Gimbal Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Feiyu

Freefly

DJI Tech

Wondlan

Rollei

TRD

SwiftCam

Steadicam

DEFY

WENPOD

Filmpower

Big Balance

Zhiyun

Varavon

Comodo

Lanparte

BeStableCa

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Handheld Gimbal Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Handheld Gimbal Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

……Continuned

