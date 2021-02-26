Enterprise Risk Management Platform Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Bwise, Capgemini, Dell EMC, FIS

Latest released the research study on Global Enterprise Risk Management Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Enterprise Risk Management Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Enterprise Risk Management Platform. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bwise (Netherlands), Capgemini (France), Dell EMC (United States), FIS (United States), IBM (United States), Infosys Limited (India), LogicManager (United States), MetricStream (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP SE (Germany),.





Enterprise Risk Management Platform Overview

The global enterprise risk management software market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Increasing risk of data misuse & leak and growing adoption by banks & financial institutions across the world are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few year but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Market Trends

Increasing Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Risk Management Solutions

Drivers

Growth in Risk of Data Misuse Propelling the Demand for Enterprise Risk Management

Growing Adoption by Banks & Financial Institutions

Challenges

Data Security Challenges in Cloud-based Deployment Models

Restraints

High Cost of Solutions



The Global Enterprise Risk Management Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Hazard Risk, Financial Risk, Operational Risk, Strategic Risk), End Users (Credit Unions, Banks, Specialty Finance, Thrifts), Enterprise SIze (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, IOS, Android), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud Based)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Enterprise Risk Management Platform Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

