Global Fruit Sorter Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Size Sorting

Weight Sorting

Color Sorting

Segment by Application

Apples

Pears

Oranges & Citrus

Avocados

Peach

Mango

Strawberry & Cherry

Others

By Company

TOMRA

Unitec

Buhler

CFT SPA

Duravant

GREEFA

ELISAM

Aweta

Compac

Ser.mac

SHIBUYA SEIKI

Raytec Vision

FUTURA SRL

DelTron

jiangxi Reemoon Technology

Yuanjiang Xingnong Machinery

ThoYu

Eshet Eilon Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of Contents

1 Fruit Sorter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fruit Sorter

1.2 Fruit Sorter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fruit Sorter Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Size Sorting

1.2.3 Weight Sorting

1.2.4 Color Sorting

1.3 Fruit Sorter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fruit Sorter Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Apples

1.3.3 Pears

1.3.4 Oranges & Citrus

1.3.5 Avocados

1.3.6 Peach

1.3.7 Mango

1.3.8 Strawberry & Cherry

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Fruit Sorter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Fruit Sorter Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Fruit Sorter Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Fruit Sorter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Fruit Sorter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Fruit Sorter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Fruit Sorter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Fruit Sorter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fruit Sorter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fruit Sorter Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Fruit Sorter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Fruit Sorter Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Fruit Sorter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Fruit Sorter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Fruit Sorter Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Fruit Sorter Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Fruit Sorter Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Fruit Sorter Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fruit Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Fruit Sorter Production

3.4.1 North America Fruit Sorter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Fruit Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Fruit Sorter Production

3.5.1 Europe Fruit Sorter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Fruit Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Fruit Sorter Production

3.6.1 China Fruit Sorter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Fruit Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Fruit Sorter Production

3.7.1 Japan Fruit Sorter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Fruit Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

….CONTINUED

